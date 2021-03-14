E-call Up, Lasting Solution To Apapa Truck Congestion – NPA

March 14, 2021 118

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has described the electronic truck call-app as a lasting solution to the problem of truck congestion in the access roads into the Lagos Port Complex and the Tin Can Island Ports.

This is coming two weeks after the introduction of the E-Call Up system.

The Authority in a statement on Friday by the Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru, said that steady progress was being made with the initiative.

Although the NPA said the system experienced teething problems as was expected of such innovations , it said the issues were being tackled as they arose.

Nasiru said as part of efforts to deepen the impact of ETO and make the movement of trucks more seamless, the authority, after consultations with stakeholders, has categorised 17 trucks parks as batching points for all trucks doing business at the port.

Among the trucks parks listed are: Foru Truck Terminal, Sodik Garage, Anet Construction and Development Concept, Nigerian Army Properties Truck Park, Bomarah Investment Ltd, Spezial Bay Limited and Lilypond Extension.

Others are: JOF (Nig) Limited, Hog-Amazon Ltd, MPS Global Services, Arewa Truck Park, HST Truck Park, Nigerian Breweries Truck Yard, Starlink Global & Ideal Limited, Lagferry Terminal, GMT Terminal and Standard Flour Mills.