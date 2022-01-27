fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER

Dysfunctional Global Supply Chains Weakens Economic Resilience – IMF

January 27, 20220134
Nigerian Economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has stated that dysfunctional global supply chains leave economies less able to adapt to possible resurgences of the pandemic.

It said highly occupied ports disrupt the flow of goods needed to adapt to changing public health conditions.

The IMF said this in a report, titled ‘World Economic Outlook International Monetary Fund Update: Rising Caseloads, a Disrupted Recovery, and Higher Inflation’.

According to it, global trade is expected to stabilize in 2022 and 2023 and align with the pace of expansion.

It said, “Global trade is expected to moderate in 2022 and 2023, in line with the overall pace of the expansion.

“Assuming that the pandemic eases over 2022, supply chain problems are expected to abate later in the year. The accompanying moderation in global goods demand will also help reduce imbalances. Cross-border services trade – particularly tourism – is expected to remain subdued.”

According to the IMF, supply chains shifted towards goods consumption overloading global supply chain networks during the pandemic.

It said, “The shift toward goods consumption, particularly in advanced economies, overloaded global supply chain networks during the pandemic.

“This problem was compounded by pandemic-related impediments to transportation and staffing, as well as by the inherently fragile nature of just-in-time logistics and lean inventories. The resulting disruption to global trade led to shortages and higher prices for imported consumer goods.

“Disruptions in the United States have been particularly severe, consistent with the larger switch into goods consumption. IMF staff analysis suggests that supply disruptions shaved 0.5–1.0 percentage points off global GDP growth in 2021 while adding 1.0 percentage points to core inflation.

“Although international shipping fleets have limited spare capacity, the bottlenecks are often on land, with trucking and other services unable to move freight off the docks faster than new ships can bring it in.

“These supply chain disruptions will eventually ease, not least because the composition of demand is likely to shift back to services (households can buy only so many durable goods). The baseline assumes supply-demand imbalances will wane over the course of 2022. But the longer they persist, the more likely they are to feed through to expectations of higher future prices and the larger the risk to the world economy.”

It added that the impact of the Omicron variant might limit the efficiency of ports, add to shipping problems, and delay the rebalancing of consumer demand from goods to services further aggravating supply-demand imbalances.

Binance Accused Of Scamming Africans
Related tags :

About Author

Dysfunctional Global Supply Chains Weakens Economic Resilience – IMF
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bitcoin COVERTechnology & Business
November 7, 20180365

Bitcoin Surges 1.42 percent against Dollar after US Midterm Elections

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bitcoin on Wednesday challenged new highs as price against the US Dollar surged 1.42 percent within a few hours. The BTC/USD pair built upon the near-term b
Read More
Olisa Metuh COVERLEGAL
November 26, 20190326

Olisa Metuh’s Fate over Allegation of N400 million Fraud to be Decided on February 25 Next year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Justice Okon Abang of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court will on February 25, 2020, determine the culpability or otherwise of the former spokesman
Read More
Nigerian Stock Market BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 31, 20160231

Stock Market Sees Modest Rebound With N43bilion Gain

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian stock market, on Tuesday, August 30, bolted back with a modest leap,clearing the previous day’s decline as investors gained a total of N4
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.