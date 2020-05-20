Dwindling Revenue Threatens May Salary of FAAN Employees

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it may not be able to pay full salaries to staff from May 2020 due to dwindling revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revenue loss is sorely caused to the suspension of both local flights and international flights put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Staff were informed of the impending decision in an internal memo with reference number FAAN/HQ/ADMIN/2020O5 signed by Musa Mohammed, FAAN general manager for administration, on Tuesday.

According to the memo titled, ‘Notice on payment of staff salary’, the decision is to ensure the survival of the organization.

DailyTrust reports that the agency assured staff that it would revert to full payment of staff when the aviation industry returns to normalcy.

The salary cuts would not affect junior staff while senior staff from levels 10 and above would take between 30% to 50% salary cut.

Many airlines including Arik Air, Turkish Airlines, Ryanair, RwandAir, IndiGo Air have implemented salary cuts while others had asked their workers to proceed on compulsory leave without pay or lay off staff.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has held a meeting with key unions in the sector on Tuesday in an attempt to convince them of the need to cut salaries.

Source: The Cable