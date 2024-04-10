Dufil Prima Foods Restates Commitment to Alleviating Economic Hardship on Vulnerable Nigerians

Dufil Prima Foods Ltd, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles has once again reaffirmed its mission to help in easing the burden on vulnerable Nigerians as occasioned by the present economic challenge. The company restated this when it visited the Ajegunle area on Saturday April 6 for the second time in two weeks to distribute free meals and cartons of its popular product, Indomie Instant Noodles to the less privileged in that part of Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, Lagos. The beneficiaries were mostly women, the elderly, and children.

It would be recalled that the brand had earlier visited the area on March 26 where it offered free meals to pupils and students in four schools within the area, namely Dexzel School on Baale Street, Dream Stead School on Babatunde Street, Waves of Impact School on Barra Street, and Dabet School on Kirikiri Road. It had also given out free cartons of its product to residents of the community.

Speaking at the product donation, done in partnership with the Pink Food Bank Foundation, the Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods LTD, Temitope Ashiwaju, restated the brand’s determination to reach out to, and feed two million indigent families living across the country.

“We have made commitment to feed two million Nigerians with our intervention nationwide. We are going round communities to feed our people, and to also give cartons of our products to people in the communities. We have been to several of these communities, so this is not the first that we are starting with, and it will not also be the last”, Ashiwaju said.

“Everything that you have seen that is happening here we are doing it all over the country. So, it’s not as if it’s peculiar to people living in Ajegunle alone. We have so many other places that we have visited, and thousands of people that we have given our products to and they are quite excited”, he said, pointing out the geographical spread of the initiative which, he added, is aimed at complementing government’s efforts to alleviate hunger.

Ashiwaju expressed the belief that the present economic situation would improve soon. I am certain that in no time the economic situation would improve because I know what it is when you have to think about what you have to eat and think about the children as well. It is a difficult time, and we know that tough times don’t last but tough people will do. That’s our prayer at Dufil Prima Foods Ltd”,­ he said.

He commended the Pink Food Bank Foundation team led by its Project Manager, Stephen Oluwadara, for being worthy partners in Indomie’s quest to put smiles on the faces of vulnerable Nigerians and raise their hopes for the future. He also applauded beneficiaries for the orderly way they conducted themselves during the distribution exercise.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Janet Emmanuel expressed her delight and gratitude at the gesture from Dufil Prima Foods. “I’m very happy and grateful for this gift from Indomie. I love to eat Indomie but the current economic situation has depleted my finances. So, this donation will go a long way in helping me and my family”.