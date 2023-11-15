Dubai Business Forum Attracts 2,000 Participants From 49 Countries For Two Days Of Dynamic Discussions And Impactful Dealmaking

Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded the inaugural edition of Dubai Business Forum under the theme ‘Shifting Economic Power: Dubai and the Future of Global Trade.’ Hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the event took place recently at Madinat Jumeirah.

The two-day forum attracted more than 2,000 global changemakers, business leaders, industry experts, investors, and economists from 49 countries. 24 high-level plenary sessions and talks featuring 32 distinguished speakers were also held as part of the event.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “The impact of the Dubai Business Forum speaks volumes about the emirate’s strategic position in an increasingly interconnected world. By hosting a wide cross-section of speakers from all over the world with expertise in diverse strategic fields, the forum offered unique insights into Dubai’s growing role in shaping international trade and the global economic landscape. In addition to serving as a valuable platform for knowledge sharing, the forum also proved highly rewarding for those seeking networking and partnership opportunities.”

Another key component of the Dubai Business Forum was The Future Theatre, which hosted keynote sessions examining eight thematic pillars. The platform took a deep dive into the future of industries, trade hubs, investments, economies, IoT, robotics, AI, and cities.

More than 550 business meetings were scheduled through the forum’s app, and the event also saw over 20 deals signed as part of The Deals Hub, a dedicated platform for global business leaders and investors to forge and announce major business initiatives, partnerships, investments, and commercial alliances.

Notable deals involving Dubai Chambers included the establishment of a new China Innovation Centre, an MoU for the launch of an ‘Innovation Corridor’ with the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, and an agreement with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia – the largest Sharia bank in Indonesia – to enhance the sharing of banking and finance intelligence.

Additionally, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced the launch of a VC fund worth AED 500 million to finance technology startups and contribute to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).