DStv Ramps Up Its Content Offering For Festive Season

To usher in the festive season, DStv has announced that it is poised to ramp up its entertainment content and value offering to subscribers across different channels on its platform. This announcement was made at a media event that took place in Lagos on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

At the media event, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Nigeria, Tope Oshunkeye revealed that from December 20, 2022, to January 3, 2023, customers would be upgraded to the next higher plan when they pay for their current plan. The upgrade is one of the ways the video entertainment company is making life easier for its customers, especially in light of the current economic situation. The plan is to offer subscribers a season of exhilarating entertainment beyond what their subscription covers.

On the heels of the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup, the brand also announced that the EPL, Serie A, and La Liga games are set to return this season on SuperSport channels for football lovers. All other sports channels will stay active with the best of sports for fans across Nigeria.

In the spirit of the season, DStv has also unveiled a host of exciting shows and a pop-up channel that families can enjoy together. The M-Net Movies BLK All Stars pop-up channel (DStv Channel 111) is a new home for action and comedy lovers which promises to bring viewers action-packed, nail-biting modern movie classics from some of the world’s most-loved leading men. Some of the family friendly shows on the platform include Turn up Friday hosted by Nigeria’s leading hypeman, Do2tun, Come Play Naija hosted by Hero Daniels, and lots more.

According to Oshunkeye, “DStv is committed to ensuring that as always but especially during this very special season, our customers have the best entertainment available to them. We understand how much the festive season means to families and we’re more than excited to contribute our quota toward making the season memorable for every member of the family. From our holiday channels to game shows, sports, and kids’ channels, we got everyone covered.“

More information on the Festive Season Offer can be found at www.dstvafrica.com.