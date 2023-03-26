DSS Warns Politicians Against Violence, Hate Speech

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned politicians against using “hate speech” and other “false narratives” to incite violence or pit citizens against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari or the incoming administration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said in a statement on Saturday that violence will consume politicians, inciting the breakdown of law and order.

Afunanya via a statement said, “…DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy. Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence…”

The secret police’s warning came in response to a petition by Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, requesting that the DSS invite the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, over their rejection of Tinubu as President-Elect.

Earlier today, I submitted a petition to the Dept. of State Services (DSS) against Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed to rein them in for their conducts and utterances which bother on incitement & treasonable felony. A call for peace & national healing does not amount to weakness pic.twitter.com/BFpnxZDrkj — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 23, 2023

DSS’ full statement

PRESS RELEASE DSS ALERTS OF PLANNED VIOLENT ACTION; WARNS AGAINST DESPERATION TO IGNITE VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTRY

The Department of State Service (DSS), again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

It would be recalled that the Service had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws.

It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.

Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent.

It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well. This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses.

A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department Of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.

25th March, 2023

