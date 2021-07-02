fbpx
DSS Urges Igboho To Surrender Himself, Launches Manhunt

July 2, 2021069
The Department of State Services (DSS) urged Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’ to surrender himself to security agencies as DSS confirmed it has launched a manhunt for Igboho, the Yoruba nation agitation.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman revealed this in a press briefing on Thursday while confirming a raid on Igboho’s house in Ibadan, Oyo State by the security agency.

“Consequently, ADEYEMO/IGBOHO is advised to turn himself in to the nearest security agency,” Afunanya said during the briefing in which he noted that the agency captured thirteen of Igboho’s men.

“Those cheering and eulogising him may appeal to or advise him to do the needful. He should surrender himself to the appropriate authorities. He or anyone can never be above the law. Meanwhile, those arrested will be charged accordingly.”

Afunanya said that the DSS recovered a cache of illegal arms — including seven AK-47 rifles — from Igboho’s house during the raid carried out on Thursday morning. He also said that when the security operatives approached the house, they were attacked by nine of Igboho’s boys who engaged them in a gun duel but were subsequently overpowered.

The DSS official explained that two of Igboho’s men were killed while an operative sustained injuries. He, however, said Igboho escaped during the gun battle and is currently on the run.

DSS Urges Igboho To Surrender Himself, Launches Manhunt
