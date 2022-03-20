fbpx

DSS Uncovers Plot To Incite Violence In North-Central

March 20, 20220153
The Department of State Services (DSS) revealed that it has uncovered a plot to incite violence in some parts of Nigeria, particularly the north-central zone.

DSS via a statement on Saturday said that the plan is to “cause ethno-religious crisis, ignite reprisals and heat up the polity”.

The Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya said the sponsors of the plot “have mobilised foot soldiers and held several meetings in and outside the target areas”.

“The Service is also aware of a plot to use students, striking University teachers, labour unions, disgruntled individuals and strategic groups as well as exploit the global energy situation to carry out a mass protest like the ENDSARS. This is despite ongoing efforts by Government to address the issues,” the statement reads.

“While the Service views the machination as unpatriotic, it is on the trail of the agents of destabilisation who are desirous of using violence to achieve ulterior goals.

“Though it has emplaced measures to disrupt these tendencies, it warns the ring leaders and their cohorts to desist from acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

“The public should be rest assured that the Service will, in conjunction with other security agencies, go after the sponsors of this scheme and ensure the law takes its course.”

See the full statement from the DSS below:

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi
Public Relations Officer
Department of State Services
National Headquarters
Abuja.
19th March, 2022

