DSS To Pay N20bn Damages To Sunday Igboho

September 17, 2021 110

Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court has awarded N20 billion damages against the Department of State Service (DSS) for the illegal invasion of Sunday Igboho’s residence on July 1, 2021.

An application was filed on July 22 before the Ibadan Division of the Oyo State High Court after DSS officers invaded the home of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, home in Ibadan and carted away valuables.

The raid also led to the arrest of 12 of his aides, while Igboho escaped arrest.

Akintola described DSS’ action as “arbitrary aggression and prejudices” against Igboho.

In the application, Igboho asked the court to order the respondents to jointly pay him the sum ₦500 million as special damages for the damage done to his house and his car and another ₦500 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages for beaching his fundamental rights with the malicious invasion of his house.

He also sought a court order instructing the Federal Government and the other respondents to tender a public apology in two national dailies.

Joined in the suit are Attorney General of the Federation, the State Security Service, and the Director of SSS and Oyo State Government.

READ ALSO: “Armed Robbers Stole Igboho’s Case Files” – DSS

Igboho filed the application, through his lawyer, Yomi Alliyu, to enforce his fundamental human rights, pursuant to Sections 33-46 of the 1999 Constitution as amended and relevant articles of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

Igboho also sought an order of the court directing the respondents to return all the items seized from the house.

He listed the items to include, N2 million cash, one thousand Euros, travel documents including international passports belonging to him and his family members, gold jewelry and wristwatches, 2 mobile phones, and other items yet unknown but which were allegedly carted away by the SSS.

Reacting, one of his lawyers, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said the judgment would build the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary.

He said, “This is succour and an assurance that Nigerians can return to court to seek justice.

With this judgement, the system has built confidence.

“This is also a strong warning to DSS that they are not bigger than the law. “It is a signal that it is not good to take laws into their hands and jeopardise the interest of citizens.”