DSS Takes Custody Of Tukur Mamu After His Arrest In Egypt

Tukur Mamu, the Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator, is now in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to a statement issued by DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya on Wednesday in response to reports that Mamu was arrested in Egypt.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator,” the statement reads.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on 6th September 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia,” the statement read.

“He has since been returned to the country, today, 7th September 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement, and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country. The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

Mamu has recently made headlines for his role in the release of the Kaduna train victims who were kidnapped on March 28.