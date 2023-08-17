DSS Raises Alarm Over Alleged Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Train

The Department of State Services (DSS) issued a security notice on Wednesday, alleging that there is a great plot by bandits to target the Abuja-Kaduna train route at any time.

In a recent development, the DSS issued a security notice warning train passengers to be extra cautious in a memo written to the NRC’s MD. Security Alert: ‘Impending Threat By A Coalition Of Banditry Syndicate To Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) Along AKTS Corridor,’ according to a leaked letter signed by DSS Director FCT Command, R.N. Adepemu.

“Intelligence report indicates an impending threat to seamless train transportation along the Abuja Kaduna Train Service (AKTS),” the secret police stated in a statement.

“The development is sequel to the plot by a coalition of banditry syndicate to attack Abuja ~ Kaduna Train Service aimed at kidnapping passengers on board for ransom any moment from now.

”In view of the threat inherent and the need to forestall likely breach of security along the AKTS, it is advised that, existing security arrangements be scaled up within and along the route. In addition, the need for the under listed counter security measures be emplaced ta nip in the bud the impending threats.

i. Air surveillance patrol; Surveillance on the rail track; Military checkpoint/ patrol; Police checkpoint/ patrol; Security raid operation be carry out around Byazhin, Jibi, as well as ja forest Enhance the Nigeria Police Mobile Force (NPMF) operatives with walkie talkie to sustain escort services on train;

vii, Deploy more Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with walkie talkie to provide escort duty; ie contents of this correspondence are classified: Unauthorized disclostre could lead to prosecution.

viii. Crisis response team be established in the advent of attack for quick response time; Intelligence sharing amongst all relevant stakeholders.

“Although, the aforementioned threat is yet to be in the public domain, the development is capable of heightening fears over safety of lives and property amongst stakeholders and commuters of trail transportation along the AKTS corridor.

“Therefore, the need to discreetly manage this intelligence provided cannot be, over emphasized.

“This is particularly against the backdrop of fatal attacks along the routes which left casualties and victims hence, some passengers were killed as well as others abducted for several months before their eventual release.”