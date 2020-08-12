DSS Invites Obadiah Mailafia over claim a Northern Gov is Boko Haram Leader

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), over a claim he made.

While being interviewed on an Abuja-based radio station on Monday, Mailafia said a governor from the north is the leader of Boko Haram.

The former CBN deputy governor said during the lockdown, the insurgents were moving and distributing arms and ammunition across the country.

“We have met with some of their high commanders, they have sat down with us not once, not twice,” he had said.

“They told us that one of the northern governors is the commander of Boko Haram in Nigeria. Boko Haram and the bandits are one and the same.

“During this lockdown their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lockdown.”

While confirming his invitation on Tuesday, Mailafia said he is expected to be at the office of the secret police in Jos, Plateau state, on Wednesday.

“Yes, it is true,” the former CBN deputy governor told The PUNCH.

“The DSS invited me to appear in their Jos office tomorrow by noon.”

