DSS Invites Gumi Over Allegations Against Security Agencies

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna on Friday invited Ahmad Gumi, an Islamic cleric, who has been advocating that the Federal Government grants pardon to bandits.

The white bearded muslim cleric Gumi was invited over his allegation that Nigerian security agencies are exploting the state for benefits from the banditry ravaging communities in the north.

Gumi, however, denied being invited.

According to TheCable, the DSS confirmed that he was indeed invited and he responded to the invitation.

Gumi was cautioned on his remaks but there was no report of his arrest.

Gumi who was a guest on Arise TV, Wednesday made some allegations.

He had said, “These bandits, if you don’t know, are cooperating with a lot of bad elements in our security system. This is a business. So many people are involved, you’ll be so surprised.

“They were caught in Zamfara; they were caught everywhere, how do these big weapons cross our borders? How can these big weapons cross our borders and get into the forest without the cooperation of some bad element of the security operatives assisting them? It’s not possible.

“If I give you the same amount of guns can you take it to the UK? You can’t because the security is alert.”

The Nigerian Army kicked against the cleric’s claim and warned that it will not condone acts sabotaging its efforts.

“It is essential to remind ourselves that this same military, being accused of connivance, are the ones who recently put their lives on the line to rescue abductees of the Government Secondary School, Birnin Yauri, from kidnappers,” Onyema Nwachukwu, army’s spokesperson, had said.

“While the Nigerian army will not attempt to excuse the possibility of black sheep amongst its fold, it must be stated unambiguously that it will not condone any form of sabotage or aiding and assisting the enemy by any personnel.”