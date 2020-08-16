DSS Invites Former House of Reps Speaker Ghali Na’Abba

The Department of State Service (DSS) has invited Ghali Na’Abba, a former speaker of the house of representatives.

The secret police invited Na’Abba four days after he made critical comments about the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a television broadcast, Na’Abba is a co-chairman of the newly formed National Consultative Front (NCFront), said Nigeria is now a failed state.

He listed unemployment, insecurity, economic hardship as some of the factors that have shown that this government “is incompetent”.

In a statement on Saturday, Yunusa Tanko, a spokesman of the NCFront, said Na’Abba would appear at the DSS headquarters on Monday.

“Please, be notified that the DSS, on Friday, sent an invitation to NCFront Co-Chair and Former Speaker of Nigeria, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’Abba after his very profound interview on Channels Television on Thursday, with regards to the NCFront agenda to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all,” the statement read.

“However, our leader, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, has decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, on Monday, at 12 noon.

“All NCFront organs, structures and allies nationwide are, by this notice, put on the alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

The NCFront was launched on July 1 as a political movement “aimed at driving reforms” in the country.

