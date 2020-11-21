DSS Detains Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide Over Death of Newspaper Retailer

November 21, 2020 24

The security aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives who killed a vendor on Thursday evening has been arrested by the Department of State Services.

The spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya through a released statement, disclosed that the officer involved in the shooting which resulted in the death of a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, has been detained

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail,” the statement partly read.

“As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter.

“And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his Convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment.”

READ ALSO: Presidency Starts Search For New EFCC Head

The DSS spokesman gave assurance that the service would b“be transparent and accountable in handling this,” adding that “it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased and his loved ones, reiterating the DSS commitment to thoroughly investigate “the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: