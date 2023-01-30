DSS Arrests Syndicate Members Selling New Naira Notes

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested some members of organized syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes.

The DSS public relations officer, Peter Afunanya, said in a statement on Monday that syndicates colluded with some commercial bank officials and were apprehended during the secret police operation across the country.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has apprehended some members of organized syndicates involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes,” according to the statement.

“In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.

“Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.”