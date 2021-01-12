DSS Alleges Plot By Detractors To Incite Religious Violence

January 12, 2021 30

The Department of State Services has released a statement alleging a plot to orchestrate religious violence in Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos, and some states in the South East.

The statement which was released by the Head, Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, Peter Afunanya, was titled, ‘Plots to incite religious violence in Nigeria’, on Monday.

The DSS also cautioned that some place of worship and religious figures might be targeted

The statement read, “The Department of State Services wishes to alert the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country. Targeted States include Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country.

“However, law-abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”