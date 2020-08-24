DSS Accuses IPOB Members of Killing 2 of its Operatives

The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of killing two of its operatives in Enugu state.

A team of security operatives clashed with Biafra agitators at Emene in Enugu on Sunday.

Members of the group, which a court had declared a terrorist organisation, were said to have resisted arrest when police officers first arrived the scene.

A violent clash led to the deployment of a team of security operatives, with many feared dead in the aftermath.

In a statement, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said two DSS operatives died in an “unprovoked attack” launched on the service patrol team by IPOB members.

“The Service lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team. The Service hereby condoles with families of the departed officers and also prays for the repose of their souls,” the statement read.

He added that all measures have been put in place to ensure that “their killers and everyone involved in this dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.”

“Consequently, a full-scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident,” he said.

“Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order.”