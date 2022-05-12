fbpx

Dry-Docking Company Services 400 Vessels In Seven Years

2020: Despite Slow Global Trade, Banks’ Earnings On LCs Grew By 45%

Shipside Drydock Limited, a dry-docking company, claims that its 5000-ton capacity floating dry dock has serviced over 400 vessels in seven years.

Sunday Esezobor, Deputy Managing Director and Business Lead, Shipside Drydock Limited, stated that the company was on track to become West Africa’s dry-docking centre for ship servicing with that capacity.

He claimed that Nigerians made up 96% of the company’s staff.

“Shipside Drydock has serviced over 400 vessels since it began operations in August of 2015. Its state-of-the-art workshop with a 5000-ton capacity floating dock has positioned it, not only to be a leader in the maritime sector of the Nigerian market but it is set to be the West African dry-docking hub for ship repairs and maintenance.”

Esezobor stated that if spare parts and steel were accessible, the ship repair and maintenance sector might create additional jobs and that Original Equipment Manufacturers should be encouraged to open shops in the country.

He also stated that the company was willing to minimise capital flights since marine ship owners would no longer travel abroad for ship maintenance and repairs.

“At our floating dock, ship owners do not have to go abroad as we have the expertise and capacity to serve them. This will not only grow the industry but also save foreign exchange for the country,’’ he concluded.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

