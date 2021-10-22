fbpx

“Drug Offenders To Bag Jail Time Without Fine” – Marwa

October 22, 20210116
Buba Marwa, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) revealed that drug offenders will now get 15 to 25 years in jail and life sentences without an option of a fine.

Marwa also revealed that NDLEA had from January 2021 till now seized ₦100 billion worth of drugs and arrested 9,355 traffickers.

Marwa made these known on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Drug Test

The NDLEA boss also revealed that the agency’s Act under review at the National Assembly would ensure the introduction of drug tests before weddings and recruitment into public roles and offices.

No more fine

He said, “Drug producers and traffickers have the money, and when you impose fines, they just pay off the fine and they will be back on the streets. So, the option of a fine will no longer apply.

“The jail terms we are looking at is a minimum of 15 years and maximum of 25 and life imprisonment. These are all in the NDLEA Act under revision by the National Assembly.

“There is no guarantee that the jail term will prevent drug offenders from plying their illicit trade. But it is a strong deterrent. If you face 25 years or life in prison and somehow you manage to come out in your old age, it’s difficult to return to that trade.”

No public official will be spared

Marwa said no public official would be spared if caught abusing drugs or encouraging their abuse.

NDLEA’s effort

The NDLEA boss listed the NDLEA’s efforts against drug trafficking, revealing that the monetary value of drugs seized had since crossed the ₦100 billion mark.

“As of October 15, the agency has arrested 9,355 traffickers, including six drug barons, filed over 5,000 drug offence cases in court, recovered over ₦100 billion worth of drugs and cash, seized more than 2.7 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in 10 months, and counselled and rehabilitated 5,579 drug users,” he added.

Marwa added that by the end of this year, the agency would have dealt sufficient decisive blow to the cannabis cartels in the country “going by the rate we’re going into forests to destroy hundreds of hectares of their plantations in our ongoing operations.”

