Drug Abuse Worse Than Insecurity, Banditry – Buhari

June 27, 20210141
President Muhammadu Buhari is of the view that drug abuse is a more dangerous threat to nationhood than insecurity and banditry.

He made the remark on Saturday at the inauguration of War Against Drug Abuse at the State House in Abuja.

The launch ceremony was organized to mark the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, represented Buhari at the event. He advised the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to develop a robust community engagement strategy, as well as destroy cannabis plantation and production sites of criminals within the forests, particularly in the South-West and South-South.

The Chairman of the NDLEA , Buba Marwa, also bemoaned the pervasive cannabis abuse among Nigerians.

He stated that about 10.6 million Nigerians are actively abusing the substance.

He also stated that the country has the highest rate of cannabis abuse in the world , a trend which has worsened the country’s insecurity.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

