Drivers’ Licence: FRSC Kicks Off Computer-Based Test For Applicants

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the commencement of computer-based tests for fresh applicants of the national driver’s licence.

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement on Thursday said this method will ensure a safer road use culture and enhance the integrity of the national driver’s license.

He said the test became effective on June 1, 2021 in all the Driving Schools nationwide, adding that this was part of the Driving School Standardisation Programme.

According to him, the introduction of the Computer Based Test is to ensure conformity with globally acceptable standards on drivers training.

Oyeyemi said there is an urgent need to tackle high level of road traffic crashes occurring as a result of human factors, which contribute to more than 75 per cent of road traffic crashes in Nigeria.

“A total of 35 multi-choice questions are to be answered within a duration of 30 minutes and applicants must be able to score 60% and above to secure a pass mark that will guarantee the issuance of their driving certificates,” Oyeyemi said,

“Failure to secure the pass mark will lead to rewriting the test 7 days after.”

He called on the various State Governments to expedite action by ensuring that the State Motor Licensing Authorities key into this life-saving programme as driving schools have been mandated to ensure compliance with immediate effect.

He also advised State Governments to ensure CBT is compulsory for all applicants before driving tests are done.