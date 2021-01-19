fbpx
DriveMe: Nigeria’s First Hailing, Driver Training Platform

January 19, 2021033
DriveMe has debuted its ride-hailing platform as the world all over adapts to the new normal.

The platform which doubles as a driver training service will help car owners easy access to trained drivers.

DriveMe says that it leverages technology to solve logistical issues faced by Nigerians.

According to the company’s founder and CEO, Damilola Odunlade-Akeju, the platform adapted to the needs of Nigerians amid the ‘new normal’.

Explaining the company’s goal, Odunlade-Akeju said, “DriveMe driver hailing services was developed to cater to our needs in the new normal. We understand that a lot of people lost their job during the lockdown caused by the global pandemic which inadvertently led to the change in consumer pattern.

“Today, more people work remotely and therefore do not need a driver as they used to. Our platform was developed to deliver solutions to these two segments – those who need to hire a full-time driver and remote workers who might only need drivers occasionally, delivering economic benefits to both segments.

“While we remain committed to providing best-in-class fleet management and outsourcing services, we also digitized some part of our driving school curriculum because we discovered a lot of Nigerians do not have a good understanding of road signs and excellent driving ethics.”

“We are committed to contributing to the success of our corporate clients by offering best-in-class mobility services while ensuring our commitment to delivering quality services to our individual clients remains unwavering. Our aim at DriveMe is to become a one-stop-shop for all things regarding transport and mobility.

“Professional and individual driver educations is also critical to us as there are too many people that can move cars but are really not great drivers, and in line with the Federal Road Safety laws, our aim is to reduce the number of road accidents recorded each year.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

