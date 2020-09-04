Dr. Dre’s Wife Demands $2 million Monthly Spousal Support from Hip Hop Mogul

Nicole Young, an estranged wife of Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young, US media personality, is reportedly demanding $2 million per month as temporary spousal support amid ongoing divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Nicole wants $1,936,399 monthly in temporary spousal support and an additional $5 million to cover for her legal fees.

Nicole had in June filed a suit requesting divorce from the music mogul, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for her decision.

The media outlet, quoting sources, however, said nothing has changed since the 50-year-old filed the divorce suit, adding that she still lives in their Malibu house and has access to all the cars, personal chefs and other luxuries.

It further reported that Dre is likely to challenge his estranged wife’s demand based on their current living arrangement which is below the amount requested.

Nicole, the report added, is also likely to defend her demand on the fact that she would not want to depend on the media personality to foot all her bills when they eventually part ways.

Dre had earlier agreed to his wife’s request for spousal support, but argued in court that the division of their assets should be determined by the prenuptial agreement they had.

The lovebirds had tied the knot in 1996. Their union has been blessed with two children.

Source: The Cable