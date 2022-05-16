Dr Dotun Olowoporoku Joins Ventures Platform As A New Venture Partner

May 16, 2022 114

Less than 6 months after the first close of its $40m fund, through which it has already invested in 10 of the most promising startups in Africa, pan-African VC firm, Ventures Platform is announcing the appointment of a new Venture Partner – Dr. Dotun Olowoporoku.

Dotun will be supporting Ventures Platform portfolio founders with investor relations, corporate governance, fundraising, international expansion, M&A and growth marketing.

Founded in 2016 by one of Nigeria’s most active early-stage investors, Kola Aina, Ventures Platform focuses on funding market-creating innovations that optimize for non-consumption. The firm has built one of the largest technology start-up portfolios on the continent, having invested in 74 companies spanning 6 countries, including Paystack (acquired by Stripe), Nomba (formerly Kudi), Reliance HMO, Brass, MarketForce, Mono and Piggyvest. To date, Ventures Platform portfolio companies have gone on to raise more than $600m in follow-on funding.

Dotun will join the existing Venture Partner – Seni Sulyman and the broader Ventures Platform team as they continue to scale their investments and impact in Africa. The appointment is aimed at strengthening the VCs position as a solid funding partner for Africa’s startups.

Dotun Olowoporoku, who has worked alongside the Ventures Platform team for a number of years, says, “I believe innovative entrepreneurs will significantly shape the future of the continent for the better, and Ventures Platform has demonstrated a good track record of finding and funding them. I’m excited and privileged to also contribute to the fund’s growth and expansion”

Founding Partner, Kola Aina adds, “As we deepen our expertise and invest in the growth of startups across Africa, it is important for us to partner with investors and experienced operators who have deep market experience and whose personal beliefs align with our thesis. Dotun is a fantastic complement to our growing team and we are honoured to have him on board.”

Dotun Olowoporoku is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and former Principal at Pan African VC firm, Novastar Ventures. He is currently the Chief Commercial Officer at TeamApt, with oversight on fundraising, investor relations, strategic investment, and acquisition.