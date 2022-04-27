fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

DR Congo Reports 2 Ebola Deaths, Begin Vaccination

April 27, 2022064
DR Congo Reports 2 Ebola Deaths, Begin Vaccination

The Democratic Republic of Congo has on Wednesday launched a vaccination campaign after two people died of Ebola in the northwestern town of Mbandaka.

The recent development was made known by the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Africa office.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that this is the 14th outbreak of the killer virus in the country since 1976, including six since 2018.

“Over the years, with the support of WHO and other partners and donors, the country has developed homegrown expertise capable of mounting effective Ebola response,” said a statement from the UN’s health arm.

“With effective vaccines at hand and the experience of the Democratic Republic of the Congo health workers in Ebola response, we can quickly change the course of this outbreak for the better,” said WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti.

Some 200 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine have been shipped to Mbandaka, in Equator province, from the eastern city of Goma, with more doses to be delivered in the coming days.

The vaccination campaign uses the “ring strategy” where all contacts of confirmed Ebola patients, and contacts of contacts are jabbed along with frontline and health workers.

The first of the two confirmed deaths concerned a young man who died in hospital on April 21, 2022.

WHO said so far 233 contacts have been identified around Mbandaka and are being monitored.

A 20-bed Ebola treatment centre has also been set up in the town.

Ebola killed 55 people out of 130 registered cases at Mbandaka in 2020.

Experts say that since 2018 Ebola epidemics have become cyclical from April to June in Equator province and over the following months in the northeastern provinces of Kivu and Ituri.

Investors’ Demand For Seplat Lift Market Cap By N14bn

About Author

DR Congo Reports 2 Ebola Deaths, Begin Vaccination
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

HIV/AIDS MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER
January 30, 20220370

Private Sector Stakeholders To Launch N62.1bn HIV Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The HIV Trust Fund of Nigeria (HTFN) has released a statement saying that the stage is set for the launch of the private sector-led N62.1bn ($150m) HIV Trus
Read More
March 15, 20141282

BREAKING NEWS! Missing Malaysian Plane Diverted To West Indian Ocean

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations by U.S officials have revealed that the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 made drastic changes in altitude and direction after disappearin
Read More
Delta INTERNATIONAL
September 21, 20180597

Delta Airlines To Use Facial Recognition in Atlanta’s International Terminal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Delta Airlines, in partnership with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and the Transportation
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.