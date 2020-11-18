DR Congo Marks End to Latest Ebola Outbreak

November 18, 2020 18

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday announced the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

“I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur province” in the vast country’s northwest, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.

According to the World Health Organization, the latest outbreak killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since it began in June.

