fbpx
DR Congo Battling Fresh Ebola Outbreak

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]ForeignINTERNATIONAL

DR Congo Battling Fresh Ebola Outbreak

February 8, 2021030
DR Congo Battling Fresh Ebola Outbreak

DR Congo on Sunday announced a “resurgence” of Ebola in its troubled east after a woman died of the disease, just three months after authorities declared the end of the country’s previous outbreak.

“We have another episode of the Ebola virus” in the Biena health zone of North Kivu province, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told state television RTNC.

“It was a farmer, the wife of a survivor of Ebola, who showed typical signs of the disease on February 1,” he added.

She died on February 3, after which a sample of her blood tested positive for Ebola, the health ministry said.

The Democratic Republic of Congo declared on November 18 the end of its eleventh Ebola outbreak, which claimed 55 lives out of 130 cases over nearly six months in the northwestern province of Equateur.

The last person declared recovered from Ebola in Equateur was on October 16.

READ ALSO: DR Congo Marks End to Latest Ebola Outbreak

The widespread use of Ebola vaccinations, which were administered to more than 40,000 people, helped curb the disease.

The return of Ebola in the country’s northeast — a region plagued by violence between armed groups — comes as the vast African country is also fighting its own Covid-19 outbreak.

A previous Ebola outbreak in the DRC’s east, which ran from August 1 2018 to June 25 2020, was the country’s worst-ever, with 2,277 deaths.

It was also the second-highest toll in the 44-year history of the disease, surpassed only by a three-country outbreak in West Africa from 2013-16 that killed 11,300 people.

Ebola haemorrhagic fever was first identified in 1976 after scientists probed a string of unexplained deaths in what is now northern DRC.

The symptoms are severe: high fever and muscle pain followed by vomiting and diarrhoea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, internal and external bleeding.

The average fatality rate from Ebola is around 50 percent but this can rise to 90 percent for some epidemics, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus that causes Ebola is believed to reside in bats.

DR Congo has also recorded 23,599 coronavirus cases and 681 deaths in a population of around 80 million people.

AFP

About Author

DR Congo Battling Fresh Ebola Outbreak
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Joe Biden COVERINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
October 21, 20200209

#EndSARS Protesters.: Joe Biden Tells Buhari To Stop Military Crackdown on Protesters

Joe Biden, US presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to cease the violent crackdown on #EndSARS protesters. TheCable had reported how unarmed protesters i
Read More
[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWS
June 21, 2013040

Telcos Declare Increased Margin in Number Porting

Barely two months into Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in Nigeria, have telecommunications operators (Telcos) said they recorded increased margin in the number of subscribers that have ported so far.
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 4, 2013078

PDP:Jonathan, Other Aspirants Will Go Through Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party, on Wednesday, stated that there would be no room for nepotism as regards electoral processes for President Goodluck Jonathan and second term governors of the party at the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon