DPR’s Revenue Generation Drive Affecting Regulatory Role – IPMAN

Among the displeasures cited by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the operations of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) included the Department’s regulatory role “beclouded” by its revenue generation drive.

The association also noted the high fees stipulated by the Department, stating it as one of the conditions that must be met to avert strike action.

Making this declaration on Tuesday was the Chairman, IPMAN Western Zone, Dele Tajudeen, at a stakeholder meeting at the IPMAN Building in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The group gave October 6 as the commencement date of their three-day ultimatum notice addressed to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (DPR).

He said, “That the revenue drive of the DPR has beclouded its regulatory role and the main product of marketers is still being regulated by the government and there has not been any increase in marketers margin in the last 15 years.

“The centralisation of product through the Customers Express has made product distribution cumbersome and fraudulent, such that some marketers have not been allocated any product in the last six to nine months and it is practically impossible for marketers to operate under the new DPR fees regime and allocation of product to all marketers from a central point in Abuja.

“Having made various representations to the DPR and PPMC management on the issues raised without a positive result, or reaction, it was resolved that three days ultimatum, commencing from October 6, 2021, be given to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (DPR) to revert to the old fee regimes and the PPMC management authority to decentralize product allocation failing which all IPMAN affiliated petrol filling stations in Western Zone (System 2B) will be shut to the buying public.”