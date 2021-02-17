DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

February 17, 2021 34

The Department of Petroleum Resources has issued a warning to petrol depot operators regarding hoarding of the product, stating that it would sanction defaulters.

The warning was issued by the Director of DPR on Wednesday in Lagos, through a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu.

The DPR Director stated that it had become necessary for the warning to be issued following reports of some depot owners who had created artificial scarcity by hoarding products in some parts of the country.

According to him, the depot owners’ nefarious activities are causing Nigerians untold hardships.

He said from available records, there was product sufficiency in the country, adding that there was no need for “such practices by these group of unpatriotic citizens”.

Auwalu said the DPR, as the licence issuers to all oil and gas facilities in Nigeria including the depots, would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any depot found wanting in this regard.