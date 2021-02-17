fbpx
DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVEROIL & GAS

DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

February 17, 2021034
DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding

The Department of Petroleum Resources has issued a warning to petrol depot operators regarding hoarding of the product, stating that it would sanction defaulters.

The warning was issued by the Director of DPR on Wednesday in Lagos, through a statement issued by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation At 17-Month High, Hits 16.47%

The DPR Director stated that it had become necessary for the warning to be issued following reports of some depot owners who had created artificial scarcity by hoarding products in some parts of the country.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: FAAN Opens Runaway At MM Airport

According to him, the depot owners’ nefarious activities are causing Nigerians untold hardships.

He said from available records, there was product sufficiency in the country, adding that there was no need for “such practices by these group of unpatriotic citizens”.

Auwalu said the DPR, as the licence issuers to all oil and gas facilities in Nigeria including the depots, would not hesitate to apply appropriate sanctions on any depot found wanting in this regard.

About Author

DPR Warns Petrol Depot Operators Over Product Hoarding
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Dollar COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
May 25, 2018061

Dollar Loses Steam from Five-month High

The United States of America dollar lost momentum on Thursday, May 24, after the double-whammy of dovish-looking minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting and the threat by U.S. Presi
Read More
Pound COVERFOREXNEWSLETTER
June 18, 2018072

Pound Stuck Near Seven-month Low

The British Pound Sterling, on Friday, June q5,  held near seven-month lows as strong U.S. data and a hawkish Federal Reserve prompted investors to buy the greenback, while the Bank of England is expe
Read More
September 15, 2016063

Oil Blocks to Expire in 2016 Over Delayed PIB Passage

The delay in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB,has dimmed any hope that the Federal Government would organise any licensing round for oil blocks in 2016. This is coming just as about 11
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon