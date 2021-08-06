fbpx

DPR To Monitor 33,000 Petrol Retail Outlets Over Smuggling

August 6, 2021
The Department of Petroleum Resources has stated that it is making efforts to capture all the 33,000 petrol retail outlets in the country in its Downstream Remote Monitoring System by the end of the year in order to address the challenge of petrol smuggling and other illegal activities in the downstream oil sector.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer, DPR, Mr. Saki Auwalu, made the disclosure on Thursday, noting that about 6,700 retail outlets had already been registered in the system and their daily activities were being tracked.

He disclosed this in Lagos during a stakeholders’ engagement session between the DPR, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Petroleum Equalisation Fund Management Board, the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

He said, “The Downstream Remote Monitoring System, also known as e-station, is an inventory and regulatory tool that tracks product level across retail outlets and depots.

“The system also tracks the movement of product from depots to retail outlets.”

DPR To Monitor 33,000 Petrol Retail Outlets Over Smuggling
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

