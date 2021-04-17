fbpx
DPR Defends Itself Over Claims Of Unknown Crude Oil Volume Nigeria Produces

April 17, 20210104
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has responded to claims by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) stating that the exact amount of crude oil produced in Nigeria could not be determined.

Giving a response to the claim was the department’s Head, Public Affairs, Paul Osu, in a statement.

Osu noted that the department, through the National Production Monitoring System (NPMS) tracked the volume of crude oil churned by the country.

“As a further step to boosting crude accounting process from production to export, DPR recently launched the National Production Monitoring System (NPMS),” he said.

“NPMS is an online platform for direct and independent acquisition of production data from oil and gas facilities in Nigeria.

“NPMS as an electronic data transmission tool at production and export terminals is designed to better predict the performance of oil and gas reservoirs and better production forecasting.”

Reason For DPR’s Defence

Earlier, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, had said that wellheads did not have metres that monitored the amount of oil that was produced in the country.

He credited NEITI for bringing this fact to the notice of the public.

Orji said, “The only law that governs the oil and gas industry in Nigeria currently is the Petroleum Act of 1958. And if you use this law in computations of taxes and royalties based on very old rate, Nigeria losses a lot of revenue.”

