DPR Commits to Mor a e Investment Opportunities in Petroleum Sector

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has promised to use its regulatory framework to continue to create opportunities and enable businesses in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
The Head of Public Affairs Division, DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, in a statement quoted the agency’s Director, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, to have made the pledge in his goodwill message at the 45th Anniversary of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and First Akomeno Oteri Annual Lecture.
He said the theme of the lecture aligned with DPR’s commitment to make Nigeria a top investment destination through the implementation of robust regulatory initiatives and strategies aimed at ensuring maximum benefits from hydrocarbon resources for both investors and Nigerians alike.
Auwalu congratulated the association and its founding fathers for their immense contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry over the years.
The director stated that DPR was championing a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a business enabler in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, in order to achieve the aspirations of government for the sector.
