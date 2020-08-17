DPR Commits to Mor a e Investment Opportunities in Petroleum Sector

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has promised to use its regulatory framework to continue to create opportunities and enable businesses in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The regulator added that it would collaborate with all players to drive growth and eliminate bottlenecks in the industry, in order to attract investments and help the country earn more Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) from the industry.

The Head of Public Affairs Division, DPR, Mr. Paul Osu, in a statement quoted the agency’s Director, Mr. Sarki Auwalu, to have made the pledge in his goodwill message at the 45th Anniversary of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) and First Akomeno Oteri Annual Lecture.

Auwalu, was the special guest of honour at the event held virtually at the weekend, with the theme: “Long- Term Funding of E & P Business in Nigeria-Strategies for Sustainability.”

He said the theme of the lecture aligned with DPR’s commitment to make Nigeria a top investment destination through the implementation of robust regulatory initiatives and strategies aimed at ensuring maximum benefits from hydrocarbon resources for both investors and Nigerians alike.

Auwalu congratulated the association and its founding fathers for their immense contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry over the years.

He reiterated that DPR will continue to collaborate with professional associations like NAPE for the development of the oil and gas sector.

The director stated that DPR was championing a paradigm shift from being a regulator to a business enabler in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, in order to achieve the aspirations of government for the sector.