fbpx
DPR Assures Of Investment In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Industry

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

DPR Assures Of Investment In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Industry

May 3, 2021098
DPR Assures Of Investment In Nigeria Oil, Gas Industry

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said it will continue to guarantee investments, enable participation and authorize activities in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The regulator added that it was working in alignment with the aspirations of the government to provide energy security for the nation and create jobs for Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Crude Oil Sees Gain As NNPC Faces More Financial Pressure

DPR stated this in a statement on Monday signed by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr. Paul Osu, where it announced a return of its television programme to deepen the knowledge of its regulatory roles by Nigerians.

Slated to begin airing on Monday (today) on all NTA stations nationwide, the industry regulator explained that the 13 episode programme was designed to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of the roles and responsibilities of DPR as well as provide update on global oil and gas industry matters to viewers.

The programme, according to the statement, will showcase how the department has continued to use its service instruments of licences, permits and approvals to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria .

About Author

DPR Assures Of Investment In Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Industry
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

May 15, 2013079

Commission Budgets $14.5Billion to Save Lake Chad

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An International donor conference would be organised in Morocco by second quarter of 2013 to raise 14.5 billion dollars to save the Lake Chad. The Executive
Read More
August 8, 2014191

Insecurity Costs Northern Tourism N5bn Loss In 4 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the wake of the incessant attacks by the Boko Haram terror group in the Northern parts of the country, tourism ventures in the region are fast winding up
Read More
Oil BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERINTERNATIONALOIL & GASUncategorized
March 7, 2018093

Oil Prices Fall as Cohn Departure Raises Trade War Fears

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by weaker share markets after a key advocate for free trade in the U.S. government resigned. Soaring U.S. crude oi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.