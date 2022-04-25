fbpx

DPO Group Enables USSD Payment Option In Nigeria

April 25, 20220108

Leading African digital payments company, DPO Group, has added a new form of payment that will allow merchants to get paid by their customers via a USSD code. This new feature allows merchants to receive payments from customers who don’t have access to mobile banking or a payment card.

Paired with DPO’s robust and scalable payment offering, USSD payments enable merchants to grow their customer base by accommodating as many payment methods as possible, getting paid from different shoppers across Africa.

DPO has developed integrated payments technology to support businesses of all sizes in over 20 countries and accepts payments securely and swiftly in all currencies and through many payment methods including virtual cards, mobile money, and e-wallets.

DPO’s country manager in Nigeria, Chidinma Aroyewun, said: “As the shift to a cashless, digital economy becomes a reality, we want to make it easier for both the customer and merchant to carry out transactions. We are passionate about empowering our merchants with the tools they need to grow.”

DPO Group currently works with over 60,000 active merchants, including businesses in the eCommerce, travel, and leisure sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and since then it has grown to be a Pan-African PSP with more than 400 employees.

A total of 336.5 million USSD transactions were recorded in the first nine months of 2020 in Nigeria. In December 2020, the value of USSD transfer payments in Nigeria amounted to over 550 billion Naira.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

