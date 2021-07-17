Downpour In Lagos Causes Gridlock, Leaves Commuters Stranded

July 17, 2021 62

Friday’s downpour caused flooding in several parts of Lagos state as the rainfall lasted for hours forcing commuters stuck in traffic for hours in various parts of the state.

There has been regular rainfall in the state since Wednesday.

Across Lagos State, many residents had difficulty getting to their respective destinations, as drainages were clogged causing an overflow into the pothole-riddled roads or there were non-existent drainages in some places forcing water levels to rise above people’s ankles, and in some cases, around the knees. Vehicles were not spared either, as sedan cars were submerged to their grill level while held up in the gridlock.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had issued safety warnings to residents, urging them not to move about or drive once there was a surge in the water level.

“Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels, it sweeps off your vehicle. Kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety,” Ibrahim Farinloye, acting assistant coordinator, south-west zonal office, NEMA, said in a statement.

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles. Once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.”