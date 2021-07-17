fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Downpour In Lagos Causes Gridlock, Leaves Commuters Stranded

July 17, 2021062
Downpour In Lagos Causes Gridlock, Leaves Commuters Stranded

Friday’s downpour caused flooding in several parts of Lagos state as the rainfall lasted for hours forcing commuters stuck in traffic for hours in various parts of the state.

There has been regular rainfall in the state since Wednesday.

Across Lagos State, many residents had difficulty getting to their respective destinations, as drainages were clogged causing an overflow into the pothole-riddled roads or there were non-existent drainages in some places forcing water levels to rise above people’s ankles, and in some cases, around the knees. Vehicles were not spared either, as sedan cars were submerged to their grill level while held up in the gridlock.

READ ALSO: Directive To Radio, TV Outlets To Curb Sabotage Of Security Agencies’ Efforts – NBC

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had issued safety warnings to residents, urging them not to move about or drive once there was a surge in the water level.

“Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels, it sweeps off your vehicle. Kindly park and move on to higher ground for safety,” Ibrahim Farinloye, acting assistant coordinator, south-west zonal office, NEMA, said in a statement.

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles. Once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off.”

About Author

Downpour In Lagos Causes Gridlock, Leaves Commuters Stranded
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Super Eagles Drop To 36th Position On FIFA Ranking NEWSSPORTS
February 19, 20210316

Super Eagles Drop To 36th Position On FIFA Ranking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Super Eagles of Nigeria slipped one spot on the FIFA World Ranking to 36th position, in the month of February. The chart which was released Thursday saw
Read More
Maina Suffered Partial Stroke In Detention - Lawyer LEGALNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 19, 20210338

Maina Suffered Partial Stroke In Detention – Lawyer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The lawyer of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Anayo Adibe revealed that his client (Maina) has suffered a partial st
Read More
February 17, 20153145

Second Coming: Barclays Bank Seeks Licence in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The corporate and investment banking unit of Barclays Africa Group Limited has requested approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the conversion of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.