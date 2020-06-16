Download Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan 2020

The Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan 2020 was produced by a presidential committee led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in response to the health and economic challenges foisted on the country by the novel coronavirus.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

Following the health and economic emergencies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari established the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) on March 30, 2020.

Membership of the Committee Membership of the Committee consists of:

(i) His Excellency, the Vice President;

(ii) Hon. Minister, Finance, Budget & National Planning;

(iii) Hon. Minister of State, Budget and National Planning;

(iv) Hon. Minister, Industry Trade & Investment;

(v) Hon. Minister, Labour and Employment;

(vi) Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources;

(vii) Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria;

(viii) Group Managing Director, NNPC; and

(ix) Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Office – Secretary

Other Ministers Co-opted:

(i) Hon. Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development;

(ii) Hon. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster

Management & Social Affairs;

(iii) Hon. Minister of Works & Housing;

(iv) Hon. Minister, Aviation;

(v) Hon. Minister, Communication & Digital Economy;

(vi) Hon. Minister, Education;

(vii) Hon. Minister, Health;

(viii) Hon. Minister, Interior;

(ix) Hon. Minister, Science & Technology; and

(x) Hon. Minister of Transportation.

Terms of Reference

(i) Develop a clear Economic Sustainability Plan in response to challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic;

(ii) Identify fiscal measures for enhancing distributable oil and gas revenue, increasing non-oil revenues and reducing non- essential spending, towards securing sufficient

resources to fund the plan;

(iii) Propose monetary policy measures in support of the Plan;

(iv) Provide a Fiscal/Monetary Stimulus Package, including support to private businesses (with emphasis on strategic sectors most affected by the pandemic) and vulnerable segments of the population;

(v) Articulate specific measures to support the States and FCT;

(vi) Propose a clear-cut strategy to keep existing jobs and create opportunities for new ones; and

(vii) Identify measures that may require legislative support to deliver the Plan.

