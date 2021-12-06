fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWS

Dowen College: Lagos Govt Commences Investigation Into Death Of Sylvester Oromoni

December 6, 20210179
Dowen College: Lagos Govt Commences Investigation Into Death Of Sylvester Oromoni

The Lagos State Police said they have commenced an investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni jr, a 12-year-old student of Dowen college in the Lekki area Of Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos on Sunday said that the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID), Panti, has been directed to take over the case from the Maroko division.

Odumosu added that the command is teaming up with the Delta State Police Command in the investigation to unravel the mystery behind the death of the minor.

When asked if the police will base its findings on a prior medical report done by the family, the Lagos police boss said ”comprehensive medical test will be carried out and analysis will be done to establish facts in our investigation.”

The 11-year-old student died on Tuesday last week after sustaining multiple internal injuries after he was allegedly tortured and bullied by some senior students in the school.

In a viral video, Oromoni jr was seen writhing in pain. His teeth were stained dark red with blood. His legs were swollen, and his belly was bloated.

With the series of video evidence in circulation, the Management of Dowen College has released a statement saying they will cooperate with authorities to dig deep into the matter.

Dowen College student death: Sylvester Oromoni death video - All you need to know - BBC News Pidgin

The Lagos State government through its Ministry of Education who had paid an earlier inquiry visit to the college on Friday has announced that the school be shut down indefinitely.

Omicron: UK Adds Nigeria To Red List
Related tags :

About Author

Dowen College: Lagos Govt Commences Investigation Into Death Of Sylvester Oromoni
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 29, 20141253

NIBSS Set To Combat Online Fraud In Banking Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) is planning to launch an industry-wide anti-fraud system for the financial services industry amid growing
Read More
June 30, 20150225

Seven-Up Declares N2.75 Shareholders’ Dividend Payout

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Fast Moving Consumer Goods manufacturing company, Seven-Up Bottling Company Plc, on Monday, June 29, declared a dividend of N2.75 per share for the year end
Read More
July 30, 201515197

Nigeria to Become World’s 3rd Most Populated Country by 2050

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The United Nations World Population Prospects report, on Wednesday, indicated that Nigeria was on course to outstrip the US to become the third largest popu
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.