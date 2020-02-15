Douye Diri Inaugurated as the Fifth Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State

Senator Douye Diri has been sworn in as the fifth civilian governor of Bayelsa State.

Diri succeeds Mr Seriake Dickson, the erstwhile Governor of Bayelsa State and a major supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor.

The Supreme Court had sacked David Lyon as governor-elect barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

A five man panel of the apex court presided by Justice Mary Peter-Odili nullified the election of Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Senator biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo presented false information to INEC in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to withdraw the certificate of Return issued to Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

Justice Eko also ordered INEC to immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread.

With the judgment of the apex court, candidate of the PDP, Diri Duoye was this evening inaugurated as the fifth governor of Bayelsa State.

Source: THISDAY