Dos and Don’ts of Football Prediction

October 2, 2020 19

Do you know that billions are made every year by bettors all around the globe?

However, in the same year, a lot of bettors lose millions. There is a flip side to the coin and various people are on each side. The question is: do you want to be on the winning side or on the losing side? If you want to make money off betting, you have to improve how well you can predict matches. To do this, you must understand the dos and don’ts of football predictions.

Do not chase your losses: Chasing loses is one of the main things that allow people lose heavily. By chasing loses, we mean continuing betting in order to win back lost sums. The thing is that it hardly ever works because with each game you play, you feel the stakes getting higher, you lose a little bit of your stability and your prediction prowess reduces. Make it a rule never to chase your losses.

Do not be swayed by the odds: High odds do not mean that the prediction will not be right just as low odds do not mean that the prediction will be wrong. Do not bet because of the odds. Make research and consider the teams individually. Remember that emotions have no place in betting and if you involve them, you will run at a loss. Eliminate emotions and bet based on logic and predictions that are made without emotions. Predictions have little or nothing to do with the odds. As someone who has had Man United cut their tickets on several occasions in games that had odds like 1.34- 6.45, I can advise you best. Do not pick games based on the odds.

Use a good predictor: Realize that you might actually need help. Hence, it would be a great idea to partner with people who are professionals at betting. By making use of hot prediction sites, you are assured of more wins than losses.

Be ready to learn: Realize that you do not know it all. Be ready to learn new strategies that will improve the accuracy of your bets. Also realize that teams can disappoint. In football, streaks are beaten all the time and the reason for this is very clear. Since players are rotated ever so often, the Bayern team that was faced last year may not be the same team that will be faced this year.

Have a strategy: A betting strategy is a game play that defines when you stake, what you stake on, how you stake, and how frequently you stake. The aim of a betting strategy is to help you maximize your bets. For example, if you start a bet with 100 naira and bet on two odds if you restake the subsequent wins for ten days, you will have a hundred thousand.

That is an example of a betting strategy. With these five tips, you can be assured of a larger win. Remember not to be too stingy when staking. Big capitals give big gains.