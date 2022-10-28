“Don’t Go To Abuja” – Ireland, Canada, Australia Alert Citizens Of Possible Terror Attacks

Canada, Australia, and Ireland have issued security advisories to their nationals in Nigeria, notably those in the Federal Capital Territory.

On Wednesday, the three countries released remarks on their own websites that were identical to those issued by the United Kingdom and the United States.

“There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. Attacks by terrorist groups may occur in other large cities like Lagos,” Canada said.

“There is an increased threat of a terrorist attack in Abuja. Targets could include Government buildings, shopping malls, hotels, bars, large gatherings, international organisations, transport facilities, schools, markets, places of worship, and law enforcement institutions, among others,” Ireland warned.

“Citizens are advised to review their personal security situation, stay alert, and avoid gatherings and all non-essential movement within the city.”

Australia encouraged its nationals to rethink their plans to travel to Nigeria “overall due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, the volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.”

“We now advise do not travel to Abuja due to the very high threat of terrorist attacks. If you’re in Abuja, avoid all travel, stay alert and follow local news and the advice of security authorities,” the memo said.

The United States authorized the relocation of federal officials and their families from Abuja on Wednesday in response to anticipated terrorist strikes.

Government buildings, marketplaces, places of worship, schools, retail malls, clubs, and hotels, according to the US Embassy, all be targeted shortly.

Following the Boko Haram invasion on Kuje Prison and an attack on the Presidential Guards Brigade at Bwari, which killed three special officers, the capital has come under threat in recent months. Schools in the capital and neighboring states were closed in July due to security concerns.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, criticized the security advise, claiming that “clickbait” security concerns from the United States and the United Kingdom led schools to close and disrupted commercial activity in Abuja.