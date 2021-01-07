Donald Trump Promises ‘Orderly Transition’ To Joe Biden’s Presidency

fbpx
January 7, 2021021
Donald Trump, the outgoing United States President has on Thursday offered the clearest signal yet that he will voluntarily leave office on January 20, saying there will be an “orderly transition” to Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement after the US Congress formally certified Biden’s victory.

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again,” he added, hinting at a potential 2024 run.

READ ALSO: Senate Questions Ministry Of Power’s ₦478m Mortgage Loan

About Author

Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

