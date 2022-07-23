Don Jazzy Loses His Mother To Cancer

Award winning Nigerian producer and singer, Michael Collins Ajareh popularly known as ‘Don Jazzy’ has lost his mother to cancer.

The Marvin boss described his late mother as his backbone and supporter; her death was announced via social media.

“I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo.

“I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her,” he wrote.

“She was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer. “

He, however, urged his fans to join his family in prayers during this tough phase of their lives.

“I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our mum’s soul to rest in peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren, and our entire family to bear this loss.”

BizWatch Nigeria reports that Mrs Ajereh was a fashion and entertainment entrepreneur during her lifetime.



