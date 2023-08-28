Domino’s Pizza Launches Ultimate Savings Menu To Reflect Customer-Centric Culture

In its response to ensuring lovers of its delicious pizza continue to enjoy more with less, Domino’s Pizza, one of the three sub-franchises of the Eat’N’Go Africa, has announced a price slash on some of its menus to further reflect its customer-centric culture.

The new offer tagged Ultimate Savers Menu gives customers an opportunity to purchase Smallie Sweet Marghie, Smallie Chicken Pie, Smallie Smoked BBQ Sausage, Fiery Chick, Beef Suya, and Jollof Rice at reduced prices.

Effective from 9th August 2023, Domino’s Pizza customers across its numerous stores in Nigeria can now purchase Smallie Sweet Marghie from N600 as against N1,200; the Smallie Chickenpie, which was N1,200 is now from N800 while Smallie Smoked BBQ Sausage, Fiery Chick, Beef Suya available that was also N1,200 is now from N1000 and the Jollof Rice from N800 to N600.

For nearly 11 years of its existence in Nigeria, Domino’s Pizza regularly seeks ways to deliver quality services to its customers through promos and the introduction of new menus that align with Nigerian flavor whilst ensuring pocket-friendly prices.

Speaking on the development, the Marketing Manager of Domino’s Pizza, Mariam Busari attributed the price slash, despite an increase in the cost of production across different sectors to the company’s passion “to ensure non-stop satisfaction for our customers. It is also one of our strategies to reflect on the rate of inflation in the country.

“At Domino’s Pizza, we are true to our customer-centric culture and believe that everyone deserves a slice of goodness that Domino’s Pizza brings. Customer satisfaction is at the forefront of our operation, they are the foundation of our business, and we owe it to them to continue giving them the best Pizza experience, best value, affordability, and accessibility, in line with our international standards.