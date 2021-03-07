Domestic Transactions Made Up 74% Of Total Transactions In 2020

March 7, 2021 95

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has disclosed that domestic transactions accounted for about 76 percent of the total transactions made in 2020.

It noted that foreign transactions only accounted for 26 percent of the total transactions in the same period.

This was shared in a report, stating that there was a 7.21 percent fall in domestic transactions between December 2020 and January 2021.

The report said that transactions in December 2020 stood at N199.32 billion, while transactions in January 2021 stood at N184.94 billion.

For foreign transactions, there was a decrease of 32.04 percent from N69.92 billion in December 2020 to N47.52 billion in January 2021.

The report read in part, “Additionally, total foreign transactions decreased by 32.04 per cent from N69.92bn (about $178.44m) to N47.52bn (about $120.78m) between December 2020 and January 2021.

“Total domestic transactions accounted for about 74 percent of the total transactions carried out in 2020, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 26 percent of the total transactions in the same period.

“The transaction data for 2021 shows that total foreign transactions was circa N47.52bn, whilst total domestic transactions was circa N184.94bn.”