Domestic Flight Operations to Resume July 8, says Hadi Sirika

The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday in Abuja said domestic flights that had been suspended since March 20, would finally resume on July 8.

Sirika announced this in a statement signed by Mr James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs, in the ministry.

He said flights would commence at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.

According to him, the Port Harcourt, Owerri, Maiduguri and Kano airports will reopen to flights on July 11, while other airports across the country will join on July 15.

Sirika said passengers looking to travel out of the country would have to wait a bit longer as the dates for the restart of international flights into and out of the country would be announced later.

“I thank stakeholders in the aviation industry and Nigerian public who have to cope with the adverse effects of flight suspension for their perseverance and cooperation in ensuring a successful return of operations at the nation’s airports.

“Passengers are highly advised to follow all the safety guidelines and protocols put in place to ensure that the airports don’t become channels of infection for the dreaded coronavirus.

“Government will do all within its powers to ensure a rapid recovery of the aviation industry,” the minister assured.

Source: VON