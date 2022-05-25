fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYSectors

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Wed. May 25, 2022)

May 25, 20220142
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Wed. May 25, 2022)

Dollar to naira, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, opened at (undisclosed) at the Investors & Exporters FX window ( I&E FX Window), where the currencies officially trade.

According to the data at the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is traded officially, dollar to naira exchange rate stood at (undisclosed).

This would mean that the Nigerian currency either gained or lost against the United States dollar, as foreign exchange (forex) trading closed at N415.18 per $1 on Tuesday, May 24.

How much is dollar to naira at the black market today?

Going by sources at the Bureau De Change (BDC) in Lagos, dollar to naira was bought for N605 and sold for N610 in the black market in the state.

It is however pertinent to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in forex to approach their respective banks.

Related tags :

About Author

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Wed. May 25, 2022)
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

SEC, fund managers partner on electronic transfer of funds BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market
September 30, 20160275

SEC Bans Two Market Operators For Life

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has handed life bans to Mr. Taofik Lawal and Mrs. Iyabode Lawal from operating in the Nigeria capital market fo
Read More
N50 PoS Charge BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
September 23, 20190393

Nigeria’s e-payment Transactions Hits 231 trillion in Q2 ’19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The total value of transactions through various electronic payment (e-payment) channels in the country has risen sharply by 103 percent to a total of N231.2
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 11, 20130307

FG Explores Alternative Funding For Electricity Meters

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to commence the implementation of an alternative funding scheme that will
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.