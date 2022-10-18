Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Tue. Oct. 18, 2022)

Dollar to naira, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, opened at (undisclosed) at the Investors & Exporters FX window ( I&E FX Window), where the currencies officially trade.

According to the data at the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is traded officially, the dollar to naira exchange rate stood at (undisclosed).

This would mean that the Nigerian currency either gained or lose in value against the United States dollar, as the foreign exchange (forex) trading closed at N435.56 per $1 on Friday, October 7.

How much is the dollar to naira at the black market today?

Going by sources at the Bureau De Change (BDC) in Lagos, dollar to naira last traded between N733 and N742 in the black market in the state.

It is however pertinent to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in forex to approach their respective banks.