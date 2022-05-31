fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCEManagement/Strategy/FinanceSectors

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Tue. May 31, 2022)

May 31, 20220120
Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Tue. May 31, 2022)

Dollar to naira, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, opened at N415.15 at the Investors & Exporters FX window ( I&E FX Window), where the currencies officially trade.

According to the data at the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is traded officially, dollar to naira exchange rate stood at N415.15.

This would mean that the Nigerian currency either gained or lost against the United States dollar, as foreign exchange (forex) trading closed at N415.07 per $1 on Monday, May 30.

How much is dollar to naira at the black market today?

Going by sources at the Bureau De Change (BDC) in Lagos, dollar to naira was bought for N605 and sold for N610 in the black market in the state.

It is however pertinent to note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in forex to approach their respective banks.

Related tags :

About Author

Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today (Tue. May 31, 2022)
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

November 11, 20130251

CBN Pledges Support for FMDQ Trading Platform

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it would continue to support Financial Markets Dealers Quotations (FMDQ) Over-the-Counter (OTC) Plc. The CBN governor
Read More
September 22, 20140225

FBN Capital Foresees Increased Capital By Banks In 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram FBN Capital Limited has predicted that more banks are likely to raise capital in 2015 as a result of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) new capital requi
Read More
EcobankPay BANKING & FINANCEIT/TELECOM
May 9, 20190409

EcobankPay, PricePointe Partner On Digital Payment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram EcobankPay, the lifestyle digital payment and collections service of Ecobank Nigeria has entered into a partnership with PricePointe Wholesale Club, a new e
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.